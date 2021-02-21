AMERICA’S CAR-MART (NASDAQ:CRMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart last posted its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart has generated $7.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. America’s Car-Mart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICA’S CAR-MART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRMT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for America’s Car-Mart in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” America’s Car-Mart stock.

America’s Car-Mart

TRONOX (NYSE:TROX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox last announced its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tronox has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.1. Tronox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRONOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TROX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tronox in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Tronox stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TROX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Tronox

TEXAS ROADHOUSE (NASDAQ:TXRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Texas Roadhouse has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.7. Texas Roadhouse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXAS ROADHOUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXRH)

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Roadhouse in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 16 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Texas Roadhouse stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TXRH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Texas Roadhouse

INHIBRX (NASDAQ:INBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx last released its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 million. Inhibrx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS INHIBRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INBX)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inhibrx in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inhibrx stock.

Inhibrx