IBIO (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). iBio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iBio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IBIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iBio in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” iBio stock.

iBio

SM ENERGY (NYSE:SM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. SM Energy has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year. SM Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SM ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SM)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SM Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SM Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SM Energy

AGREE REALTY (NYSE:ADC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Agree Realty has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.4. Agree Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGREE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADC)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agree Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agree Realty stock.

Agree Realty

PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:PPSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS? (NASDAQ:PPSI)

