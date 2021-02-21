Earnings results for Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.
Analyst Opinion on Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yalla Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”
There is not enough analysis data for Yalla Group.
Dividend Strength: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group does not currently pay a dividend. Yalla Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.
Insiders buying/selling: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
In the past three months, Yalla Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.
Earnings and Valuation of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA
