Earnings results for Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yalla Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Yalla Group.

Dividend Strength: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group does not currently pay a dividend. Yalla Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

In the past three months, Yalla Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA



More latest stories: here