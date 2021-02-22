Earnings results for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

180 Life Sciences last released its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. 180 Life Sciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. 180 Life Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Dividend Strength: 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. 180 Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

In the past three months, 180 Life Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $367,868.00 in company stock. 73.50% of the stock of 180 Life Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.11% of the stock of 180 Life Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF



180 Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

