Earnings results for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

Alcon Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Alcon last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The healthcare company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Alcon has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year. Alcon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. Alcon will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alcon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.46%. The high price target for ALC is $78.00 and the low price target for ALC is $50.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

Alcon does not currently pay a dividend. Alcon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

In the past three months, Alcon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.52% of the stock of Alcon is held by insiders. 46.52% of the stock of Alcon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alcon (NYSE:ALC



Earnings for Alcon are expected to grow by 78.10% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Alcon is -48.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alcon is -48.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alcon has a PEG Ratio of 4.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alcon has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

