Earnings results for Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74.

Analyst Opinion on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Avangrid in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.53%. The high price target for AGR is $64.00 and the low price target for AGR is $46.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Avangrid has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid pays a meaningful dividend of 3.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Avangrid has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Avangrid is 81.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Avangrid will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.57% in the coming year. This indicates that Avangrid may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

In the past three months, Avangrid insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $10,063.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.08% of the stock of Avangrid is held by insiders. Only 13.74% of the stock of Avangrid is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR



Earnings for Avangrid are expected to grow by 13.71% in the coming year, from $1.97 to $2.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 21.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Avangrid is 21.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 34.80. Avangrid has a PEG Ratio of 4.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Avangrid has a P/B Ratio of 0.89. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

