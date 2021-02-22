Earnings results for AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AxoGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.28%. The high price target for AXGN is $24.00 and the low price target for AXGN is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AxoGen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.88, AxoGen has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $19.72. AxoGen has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen does not currently pay a dividend. AxoGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

In the past three months, AxoGen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,439,869.00 in company stock. Only 6.94% of the stock of AxoGen is held by insiders. 78.38% of the stock of AxoGen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN



Earnings for AxoGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.61) to ($0.59) per share. The P/E ratio of AxoGen is -31.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AxoGen is -31.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AxoGen has a P/B Ratio of 5.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here