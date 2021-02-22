Earnings results for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank Of Montreal is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

Bank of Montreal last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bank of Montreal has generated $5.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Bank of Montreal has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. Bank of Montreal will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.20%. The high price target for BMO is $108.00 and the low price target for BMO is $53.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bank of Montreal has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.24%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Bank of Montreal has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Montreal is 58.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Montreal will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.64% next year. This indicates that Bank of Montreal will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

In the past three months, Bank of Montreal insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Bank of Montreal is held by insiders. 39.18% of the stock of Bank of Montreal is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO



Earnings for Bank of Montreal are expected to grow by 10.19% in the coming year, from $6.48 to $7.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Montreal is 14.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Bank of Montreal is 14.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.49. Bank of Montreal has a PEG Ratio of 1.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of Montreal has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

