Earnings results for Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Brookfield Property REIT.

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brookfield Property REIT has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU)

In the past three months, Brookfield Property REIT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Brookfield Property REIT is held by insiders. 81.67% of the stock of Brookfield Property REIT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU



Brookfield Property REIT has a P/B Ratio of 0.40. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

