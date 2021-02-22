Earnings results for BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

BSQUARE last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $10.42 million during the quarter. BSQUARE has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BSQUARE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Dividend Strength: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE does not currently pay a dividend. BSQUARE does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

In the past three months, BSQUARE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.90% of the stock of BSQUARE is held by insiders. Only 16.70% of the stock of BSQUARE is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR



The P/E ratio of BSQUARE is -29.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BSQUARE is -29.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BSQUARE has a P/B Ratio of 9.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

