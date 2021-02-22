Earnings results for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Analyst Opinion on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CBRE Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.03%. The high price target for CBRE is $74.00 and the low price target for CBRE is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

CBRE Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.17, CBRE Group has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $72.74. CBRE Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group does not currently pay a dividend. CBRE Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

In the past three months, CBRE Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $198,832.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by insiders. 93.18% of the stock of CBRE Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE



Earnings for CBRE Group are expected to grow by 17.69% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.26 per share. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 22.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of CBRE Group is 22.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.49. CBRE Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CBRE Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here