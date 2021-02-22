Earnings results for Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Cinedigm last posted its earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Cinedigm has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cinedigm has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. Cinedigm will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cinedigm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.87%. The high price target for CIDM is $3.50 and the low price target for CIDM is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cinedigm has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.25, Cinedigm has a forecasted upside of 72.9% from its current price of $1.88. Cinedigm has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm does not currently pay a dividend. Cinedigm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

In the past three months, Cinedigm insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.60% of the stock of Cinedigm is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.87% of the stock of Cinedigm is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM



The P/E ratio of Cinedigm is -3.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

