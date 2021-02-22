Earnings results for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.55.

Analyst Opinion on CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CoStar Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $910.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.35%. The high price target for CSGP is $1,000.00 and the low price target for CSGP is $810.00. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CoStar Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 10 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $910.09, CoStar Group has a forecasted downside of 0.3% from its current price of $913.25. CoStar Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group does not currently pay a dividend. CoStar Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

In the past three months, CoStar Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.67% of the stock of CoStar Group is held by insiders. 95.06% of the stock of CoStar Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP



Earnings for CoStar Group are expected to grow by 20.14% in the coming year, from $8.39 to $10.08 per share. The P/E ratio of CoStar Group is 122.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of CoStar Group is 122.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.93. CoStar Group has a P/B Ratio of 9.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here