Earnings results for CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

CYREN last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 15th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business earned $9.11 million during the quarter. CYREN has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. CYREN has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. CYREN will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Dividend Strength: CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN does not currently pay a dividend. CYREN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

In the past three months, CYREN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,403.00 in company stock. 57.74% of the stock of CYREN is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 59.22% of the stock of CYREN is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN



The P/E ratio of CYREN is -3.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CYREN is -3.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CYREN has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here