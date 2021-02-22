Earnings results for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Analyst Opinion on Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Darling Ingredients in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.12%. The high price target for DAR is $84.00 and the low price target for DAR is $33.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Darling Ingredients has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.10, Darling Ingredients has a forecasted downside of 19.1% from its current price of $66.89. Darling Ingredients has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients does not currently pay a dividend. Darling Ingredients does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

In the past three months, Darling Ingredients insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $934,539.00 in company stock. Only 2.96% of the stock of Darling Ingredients is held by insiders. 94.72% of the stock of Darling Ingredients is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR



Earnings for Darling Ingredients are expected to grow by 10.64% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Darling Ingredients is 22.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 43.63. Darling Ingredients has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

