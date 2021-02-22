Earnings results for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.72.

Analyst Opinion on Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Douglas Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.17%. The high price target for PLOW is $52.00 and the low price target for PLOW is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Douglas Dynamics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.33, Douglas Dynamics has a forecasted downside of 1.2% from its current price of $45.87. Douglas Dynamics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Douglas Dynamics does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Douglas Dynamics is 48.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Douglas Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.64% next year. This indicates that Douglas Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

In the past three months, Douglas Dynamics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $325,489.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Douglas Dynamics is held by insiders. 90.85% of the stock of Douglas Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW



Earnings for Douglas Dynamics are expected to grow by 89.25% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $1.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Dynamics is -11.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Douglas Dynamics is -11.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Douglas Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here