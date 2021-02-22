Earnings results for DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DZS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 20.58%. The high price target for DZSI is $24.00 and the low price target for DZSI is $17.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS does not currently pay a dividend. DZS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

In the past three months, DZS insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,400,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 66.10% of the stock of DZS is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.72% of the stock of DZS is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI



Earnings for DZS are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.23 per share. The P/E ratio of DZS is -18.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DZS is -18.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DZS has a P/B Ratio of 3.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

