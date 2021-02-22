Earnings results for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EverQuote in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.04%. The high price target for EVER is $65.00 and the low price target for EVER is $48.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

EverQuote has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.29, EverQuote has a forecasted upside of 15.0% from its current price of $47.19. EverQuote has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote does not currently pay a dividend. EverQuote does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

In the past three months, EverQuote insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,231,885.00 in company stock. 45.70% of the stock of EverQuote is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 60.85% of the stock of EverQuote is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER



Earnings for EverQuote are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.42) to ($0.38) per share. The P/E ratio of EverQuote is -152.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EverQuote has a P/B Ratio of 24.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

