Earnings results for GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog LP. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

GasLog last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 10th, 2020. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. GasLog has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. GasLog will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GasLog in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.66, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.95%. The high price target for GLOG is $7.00 and the low price target for GLOG is $3.25. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

GasLog has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.66, GasLog has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $4.80. GasLog has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog pays a meaningful dividend of 3.95%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GasLog does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of GasLog is 68.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GasLog will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.03% next year. This indicates that GasLog will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

In the past three months, GasLog insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.07% of the stock of GasLog is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG



Earnings for GasLog are expected to grow by 117.65% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of GasLog is -2.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GasLog is -2.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GasLog has a P/B Ratio of 0.24. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here