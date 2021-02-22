Earnings results for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Analyst Opinion on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GasLog Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.48%. The high price target for GLOP is $7.00 and the low price target for GLOP is $3.25. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners has a dividend yield of 1.06%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GasLog Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GasLog Partners is 2.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GasLog Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.35% next year. This indicates that GasLog Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

In the past three months, GasLog Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.90% of the stock of GasLog Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP



Earnings for GasLog Partners are expected to decrease by -47.93% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of GasLog Partners is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of GasLog Partners is -1.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. GasLog Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

