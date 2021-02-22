Earnings results for Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Analyst Opinion on Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.04%. The high price target for HSII is $31.00 and the low price target for HSII is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heidrick & Struggles International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is 23.17%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heidrick & Struggles International will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.43% next year. This indicates that Heidrick & Struggles International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

In the past three months, Heidrick & Struggles International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,270.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by insiders. 89.52% of the stock of Heidrick & Struggles International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII



Earnings for Heidrick & Struggles International are expected to grow by 18.59% in the coming year, from $1.56 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is -19.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International is -19.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Heidrick & Struggles International has a P/B Ratio of 2.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

