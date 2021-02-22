Earnings results for Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helix Energy Solutions Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.17%. The high price target for HLX is $6.00 and the low price target for HLX is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Helix Energy Solutions Group does not currently pay a dividend. Helix Energy Solutions Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Helix Energy Solutions Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.79% of the stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group is held by insiders. 85.76% of the stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Helix Energy Solutions Group are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.03 to ($0.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Helix Energy Solutions Group is 30.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Helix Energy Solutions Group is 30.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.90. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

