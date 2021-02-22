Earnings results for HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Analyst Opinion on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HSBC in the last 12 months. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.” HSBC also publishes sell-side equities research reports and recommendations about other companies, which can be viewed at this link.

Dividend Strength: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC does not currently pay a dividend. HSBC does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

In the past three months, HSBC insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.48% of the stock of HSBC is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC



Earnings for HSBC are expected to grow by 78.63% in the coming year, from $1.17 to $2.09 per share. The P/E ratio of HSBC is -59.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HSBC is -59.12, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HSBC has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. HSBC has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

