Earnings results for ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

ImmuCell last issued its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. ImmuCell has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. ImmuCell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. ImmuCell will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ImmuCell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.59%. The high price target for ICCC is $14.00 and the low price target for ICCC is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell does not currently pay a dividend. ImmuCell does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

In the past three months, ImmuCell insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.90% of the stock of ImmuCell is held by insiders. Only 9.91% of the stock of ImmuCell is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC



The P/E ratio of ImmuCell is -49.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ImmuCell is -49.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ImmuCell has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

