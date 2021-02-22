Earnings results for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Insulet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $240.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.24%. The high price target for PODD is $276.00 and the low price target for PODD is $179.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 13 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Insulet has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $240.50, Insulet has a forecasted downside of 12.2% from its current price of $274.03. Insulet has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet does not currently pay a dividend. Insulet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

In the past three months, Insulet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Insulet is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD



Earnings for Insulet are expected to grow by 243.75% in the coming year, from $0.32 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Insulet is 622.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Insulet is 622.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.53. Insulet has a P/B Ratio of 222.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here