Earnings results for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Intercontinental Hotels Group is estimated to report earnings on 02/23/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for InterContinental Hotels Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for InterContinental Hotels Group.

Dividend Strength: InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group has a dividend yield of 1.20%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. InterContinental Hotels Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of InterContinental Hotels Group is 27.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, InterContinental Hotels Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.64% next year. This indicates that InterContinental Hotels Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

In the past three months, InterContinental Hotels Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.90% of the stock of InterContinental Hotels Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG



Earnings for InterContinental Hotels Group are expected to grow by 473.91% in the coming year, from $0.23 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of InterContinental Hotels Group is 23.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of InterContinental Hotels Group is 23.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 48.52. InterContinental Hotels Group has a PEG Ratio of 21.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here