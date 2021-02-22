Earnings results for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intersect ENT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.58%. The high price target for XENT is $32.00 and the low price target for XENT is $10.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Intersect ENT has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.00, Intersect ENT has a forecasted downside of 2.6% from its current price of $23.61. Intersect ENT has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT does not currently pay a dividend. Intersect ENT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

In the past three months, Intersect ENT insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by insiders. 84.32% of the stock of Intersect ENT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT



Earnings for Intersect ENT are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($1.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -12.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Intersect ENT is -12.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Intersect ENT has a P/B Ratio of 6.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here