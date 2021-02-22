Earnings results for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Intuit last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 18th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm earned $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit has generated $6.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.2. Intuit has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. Intuit will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Intuit in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $411.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.09%. The high price target for INTU is $480.00 and the low price target for INTU is $303.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Intuit has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $411.70, Intuit has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $411.35. Intuit has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Intuit has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Intuit is 35.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Intuit will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that Intuit will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

In the past three months, Intuit insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,166,769.00 in company stock. Only 3.38% of the stock of Intuit is held by insiders. 84.79% of the stock of Intuit is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU



Earnings for Intuit are expected to grow by 20.61% in the coming year, from $5.87 to $7.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Intuit is 55.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Intuit is 55.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.93. Intuit has a PEG Ratio of 4.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Intuit has a P/B Ratio of 21.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

