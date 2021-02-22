Earnings results for Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52.

Analyst Opinion on Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.61%. The high price target for IVR is $3.00 and the low price target for IVR is $2.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Invesco Mortgage Capital has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.56, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a forecasted downside of 27.6% from its current price of $3.54. Invesco Mortgage Capital has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Invesco Mortgage Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invesco Mortgage Capital is 16.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Invesco Mortgage Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 82.05% in the coming year. This indicates that Invesco Mortgage Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

In the past three months, Invesco Mortgage Capital insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,237.00 in company stock. Only 0.22% of the stock of Invesco Mortgage Capital is held by insiders. 51.33% of the stock of Invesco Mortgage Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR



Earnings for Invesco Mortgage Capital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to $0.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Invesco Mortgage Capital is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Invesco Mortgage Capital is -0.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.21. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

