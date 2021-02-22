Earnings results for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

D/B/A Centerspace is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Analyst Opinion on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investors Real Estate Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.52%. The high price target for CSR is $81.00 and the low price target for CSR is $81.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Investors Real Estate Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.00, Investors Real Estate Trust has a forecasted upside of 15.5% from its current price of $70.12. Investors Real Estate Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Investors Real Estate Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 3.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investors Real Estate Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 75.27%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Investors Real Estate Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 76.09% in the coming year. This indicates that Investors Real Estate Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

In the past three months, Investors Real Estate Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by insiders. 75.29% of the stock of Investors Real Estate Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR



Earnings for Investors Real Estate Trust are expected to grow by 8.24% in the coming year, from $3.40 to $3.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Investors Real Estate Trust is 16.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Investors Real Estate Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

