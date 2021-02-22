Earnings results for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kosmos Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.65%. The high price target for KOS is $4.00 and the low price target for KOS is $1.10. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Kosmos Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.35, Kosmos Energy has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $2.72. Kosmos Energy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Kosmos Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

In the past three months, Kosmos Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.45% of the stock of Kosmos Energy is held by insiders. 80.36% of the stock of Kosmos Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS



Earnings for Kosmos Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Kosmos Energy is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Kosmos Energy is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Kosmos Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

