Earnings results for Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.4.

Analyst Opinion on Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Laredo Petroleum in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 35.79%. The high price target for LPI is $36.00 and the low price target for LPI is $12.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum does not currently pay a dividend. Laredo Petroleum does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

In the past three months, Laredo Petroleum insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $29,666,674.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Laredo Petroleum is held by insiders. 59.68% of the stock of Laredo Petroleum is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI



Earnings for Laredo Petroleum are expected to decrease by -19.63% in the coming year, from $10.95 to $8.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Laredo Petroleum is -0.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Laredo Petroleum is -0.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Laredo Petroleum has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

