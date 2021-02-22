Earnings results for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

Analyst Opinion on Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leidos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $117.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.29%. The high price target for LDOS is $140.00 and the low price target for LDOS is $103.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos has a dividend yield of 1.29%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Leidos does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Leidos is 26.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Leidos will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.28% next year. This indicates that Leidos will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

In the past three months, Leidos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Leidos is held by insiders. 74.18% of the stock of Leidos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS



Earnings for Leidos are expected to grow by 9.98% in the coming year, from $5.81 to $6.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Leidos is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Leidos is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.50. Leidos has a PEG Ratio of 1.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Leidos has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

