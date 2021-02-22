Earnings results for Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Martin Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.49%. The high price target for MMLP is $3.00 and the low price target for MMLP is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend yield of 0.74%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Martin Midstream Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Martin Midstream Partners is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Martin Midstream Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.22% next year. This indicates that Martin Midstream Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

In the past three months, Martin Midstream Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,727.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.00% of the stock of Martin Midstream Partners is held by insiders. Only 27.41% of the stock of Martin Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP



Earnings for Martin Midstream Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Martin Midstream Partners is 39.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.39. The P/E ratio of Martin Midstream Partners is 39.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.19.

