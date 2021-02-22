Earnings results for Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.91.

Analyst Opinion on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Masimo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $262.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.34%. The high price target for MASI is $310.00 and the low price target for MASI is $201.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Masimo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $262.83, Masimo has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $259.35. Masimo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo does not currently pay a dividend. Masimo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

In the past three months, Masimo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $33,575,334.00 in company stock. Only 11.50% of the stock of Masimo is held by insiders. 81.64% of the stock of Masimo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI



Earnings for Masimo are expected to grow by 7.78% in the coming year, from $3.47 to $3.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 67.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Masimo is 67.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.53. Masimo has a PEG Ratio of 3.79. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Masimo has a P/B Ratio of 11.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

