Earnings results for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.44.

Medtronic last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 23rd, 2020. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm earned $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic has generated $4.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. Medtronic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. Medtronic will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Medtronic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $122.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.91%. The high price target for MDT is $140.00 and the low price target for MDT is $92.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 20 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Medtronic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $122.30, Medtronic has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $113.33. Medtronic has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Medtronic has been increasing its dividend for 44 years. The dividend payout ratio of Medtronic is 50.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Medtronic will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.86% next year. This indicates that Medtronic will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

In the past three months, Medtronic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,985,478.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Medtronic is held by insiders. 79.17% of the stock of Medtronic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT



Earnings for Medtronic are expected to grow by 38.24% in the coming year, from $4.21 to $5.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Medtronic is 43.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Medtronic is 43.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.53. Medtronic has a PEG Ratio of 3.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Medtronic has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

