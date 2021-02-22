Earnings results for Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Muscle Maker last posted its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Muscle Maker has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Dividend Strength: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Muscle Maker does not currently pay a dividend. Muscle Maker does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

In the past three months, Muscle Maker insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.97% of the stock of Muscle Maker is held by insiders. Only 0.21% of the stock of Muscle Maker is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL



More latest stories: here