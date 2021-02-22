Earnings results for Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus Group, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nautilus in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.90%. The high price target for NLS is $40.00 and the low price target for NLS is $12.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus does not currently pay a dividend. Nautilus does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

In the past three months, Nautilus insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $282,269.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Nautilus is held by insiders. 68.48% of the stock of Nautilus is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS



Earnings for Nautilus are expected to decrease by -23.08% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Nautilus is 27.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of Nautilus is 27.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.00. Nautilus has a P/B Ratio of 9.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

