Earnings results for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Novan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.05%. The high price target for NOVN is $1.50 and the low price target for NOVN is $1.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Novan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.50, Novan has a forecasted downside of 21.1% from its current price of $1.90. Novan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan does not currently pay a dividend. Novan does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

In the past three months, Novan insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Novan is held by insiders. Only 6.23% of the stock of Novan is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN



Earnings for Novan are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.32) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Novan is -8.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

