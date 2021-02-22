Earnings results for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

PLUS THERAPEUTICS, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 106.49%. The high price target for PSTV is $8.00 and the low price target for PSTV is $6.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Plus Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Plus Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 106.5% from its current price of $3.39. Plus Therapeutics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Plus Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

In the past three months, Plus Therapeutics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,683.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Plus Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 6.98% of the stock of Plus Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV



The P/E ratio of Plus Therapeutics is -3.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Plus Therapeutics is -3.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plus Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 10.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here