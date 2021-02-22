Earnings results for Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Polar Power last released its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Polar Power has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Polar Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Dividend Strength: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power does not currently pay a dividend. Polar Power does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

In the past three months, Polar Power insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.90% of the stock of Polar Power is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 12.01% of the stock of Polar Power is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)



Polar Power has a P/B Ratio of 7.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

