Earnings results for ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.27.

Analyst Opinion on ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProAssurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.92%. The high price target for PRA is $30.00 and the low price target for PRA is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ProAssurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ProAssurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.82% next year. This indicates that ProAssurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

In the past three months, ProAssurance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of ProAssurance is held by insiders. 80.52% of the stock of ProAssurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA



Earnings for ProAssurance are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.54) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of ProAssurance is -5.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ProAssurance is -5.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ProAssurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

