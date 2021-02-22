Earnings results for ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Analyst Opinion on ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ProSight Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.59%. The high price target for PROS is $13.00 and the low price target for PROS is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ProSight Global has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.00, ProSight Global has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $12.55. ProSight Global has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global does not currently pay a dividend. ProSight Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

In the past three months, ProSight Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of ProSight Global is held by insiders. 96.38% of the stock of ProSight Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS



Earnings for ProSight Global are expected to grow by 15.04% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of ProSight Global is 13.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.37. The P/E ratio of ProSight Global is 13.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. ProSight Global has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

