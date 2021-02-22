Earnings results for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Pulse Biosciences last released its earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Pulse Biosciences has generated ($2.26) earnings per share over the last year. Pulse Biosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, February 22nd, 2021. Pulse Biosciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, February 22nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulse Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.37%. The high price target for PLSE is $46.00 and the low price target for PLSE is $46.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pulse Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Pulse Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 32.4% from its current price of $34.75. Pulse Biosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Pulse Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

In the past three months, Pulse Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 49.80% of the stock of Pulse Biosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.42% of the stock of Pulse Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE



Earnings for Pulse Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.05) to ($1.65) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulse Biosciences is -15.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pulse Biosciences is -15.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulse Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 23.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

