Earnings results for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/22/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.02, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.85%. The high price target for SOI is $16.50 and the low price target for SOI is $6.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure pays a meaningful dividend of 3.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is 31.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

In the past three months, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.03% of the stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is held by insiders. 50.68% of the stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI



The P/E ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is -23.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

