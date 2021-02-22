Earnings results for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Square (NYSE:SQ)

45 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Square in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $175.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 36.68%. The high price target for SQ is $330.00 and the low price target for SQ is $44.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 18 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Square has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 18 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $175.11, Square has a forecasted downside of 36.7% from its current price of $276.57. Square has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square does not currently pay a dividend. Square does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Square (NYSE:SQ)

In the past three months, Square insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $305,327,318.00 in company stock. Only 21.79% of the stock of Square is held by insiders. 64.01% of the stock of Square is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Square (NYSE:SQ



Earnings for Square are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.03) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Square is 439.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of Square is 439.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.93. Square has a PEG Ratio of 29.50. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Square has a P/B Ratio of 69.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here