Earnings results for T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for T2 Biosystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.98, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.71%. The high price target for TTOO is $3.50 and the low price target for TTOO is $2.40. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems does not currently pay a dividend. T2 Biosystems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

In the past three months, T2 Biosystems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.20% of the stock of T2 Biosystems is held by insiders. Only 12.30% of the stock of T2 Biosystems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO



Earnings for T2 Biosystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of T2 Biosystems is -4.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of T2 Biosystems is -4.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

