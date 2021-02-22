Earnings results for Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Taitron Components last issued its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Taitron Components has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Taitron Components has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Dividend Strength: Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components pays a meaningful dividend of 3.88%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Taitron Components has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

In the past three months, Taitron Components insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.67% of the stock of Taitron Components is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.09% of the stock of Taitron Components is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT



Taitron Components has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

