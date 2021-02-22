Earnings results for Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/22/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tellurian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.56%. The high price target for TELL is $5.25 and the low price target for TELL is $2.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian does not currently pay a dividend. Tellurian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

In the past three months, Tellurian insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $196.00 in company stock. 42.30% of the stock of Tellurian is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 11.85% of the stock of Tellurian is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL



Earnings for Tellurian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Tellurian is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tellurian is -3.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tellurian has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

