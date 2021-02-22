Earnings results for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) is expected* to report earnings on 02/23/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

The Bank of Nova Scotia last issued its earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Bank of Nova Scotia has generated $3.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. The Bank of Nova Scotia has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. The Bank of Nova Scotia will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, February 23rd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.35%. The high price target for BNS is $77.00 and the low price target for BNS is $51.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.05%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The Bank of Nova Scotia has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 70.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Bank of Nova Scotia will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.50% next year. This indicates that The Bank of Nova Scotia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

In the past three months, The Bank of Nova Scotia insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.88% of the stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS



Earnings for The Bank of Nova Scotia are expected to grow by 13.95% in the coming year, from $4.73 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 14.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.65. The P/E ratio of The Bank of Nova Scotia is 14.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.49. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a PEG Ratio of 1.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

